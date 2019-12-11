Supporters Of Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Push For His Clemency
Supporters of clemency for an Oklahoma death row inmate are collecting signatures across the nation for their cause.
Julius Jones has maintained his innocence for the past 20 years, after being sentenced to death in the murder of an Edmond businessman in 1999.
In October, Jones attorney applied for an application of commutation with the goal of getting him released. The goal of his release has seen support from across the state and country with politicians and celebrities alike voicing their own support for Jones.
Former State Senator Connie Johnson said she supports Julius' case as an advocate against the death penalty.
"We believe that justice has not been served, we believe there is significant omission and serious flaws in the process," said Johnson.
At this time more than 130 thousand people have signed the petition.