Amber Alert Canceled For Missing Child, Mother After Muskogee Stabbing
Wednesday, December 11th 2019, 5:57 AM CST
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Officials said the Suspect at the center of an Amber Alert has been found.
Police ended the Amber Alert just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials said the two-year-old girl and her mother are safe in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Police said they have taken the child's father, 32-year-old Derek Perez, into custody.
Officers said Perez stabbed his manager at a McDonald's Tuesday afternoon in Muskogee and then took off.
Muskogee police said Perez took his wife, Brenda, and her two-year-old daughter with him by force after the stabbing.
Police said Brenda told a family member that Derek would not let her or Olivia out of the car.