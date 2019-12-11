MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Officials said the Suspect at the center of an Amber Alert has been found. 

Police ended the Amber Alert just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. 

Officials said the two-year-old girl and her mother are safe in Fort Smith, Arkansas. 

Police said they have taken the child's father, 32-year-old Derek Perez, into custody. 

Officers said Perez stabbed his manager at a McDonald's Tuesday afternoon in Muskogee and then took off.

Muskogee police said Perez took his wife, Brenda, and her two-year-old daughter with him by force after the stabbing.

Police said Brenda told a family member that Derek would not let her or Olivia out of the car.

 

 