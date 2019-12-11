Students enrolled between October 1, 2012, and December 31, 2016, will automatically have their outstanding balances at the university forgiven and do not need to contact the university or the commission to begin the process, the FTC said.

Joshua Sexton, a University of Phoenix alumnus who graduated last month after starting in August 2016, is one of the students who will have his debt forgiven. The Orange County, California, resident graduated with a bachelor's degree in business. Sexton, 36, said his time at two satellite campuses were positive, in part because admissions and financial aid specialists recognized that he was a combat veteran in the U.S. Marine Corps.

"They were attentive and made sure I knew what I was getting myself into and they always asked how my classes were going," Sexton said.

Sexton, an alum that the University of Phoenix provided to CBS News, said "I don't believe their intent was to mislead people, but I understand what the perception was [for some viewers of the ad]. For me, it really didn't hurt me. I didn't say 'I need to hide my degree or take it off my LinkedIn page'."