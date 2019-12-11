OKLAHOMA CITY - One man is without a home following an overnight fire in northeast Oklahoma City, fire officials confirm. 

According to authorities, Oklahoma City Fire crews responded to the fire around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Northeast 50th Street and North Anderson Road. The trailer home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. 

Firefighters believe the fire caused by a space heater. 

The victim self evacuated before firefighters arrived. 

No injuries were reported. 

This is a developing story. 