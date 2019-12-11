News
NE OKC Trailer Home Destroyed In Overnight Fire
Wednesday, December 11th 2019, 3:54 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - One man is without a home following an overnight fire in northeast Oklahoma City, fire officials confirm.
According to authorities, Oklahoma City Fire crews responded to the fire around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Northeast 50th Street and North Anderson Road. The trailer home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters believe the fire caused by a space heater.
The victim self evacuated before firefighters arrived.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.