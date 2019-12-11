EPS Unanimously Terminate Police Chief Mike Dods
ENID, Oklahoma - The Enid Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to terminate Police Chief Mike Dods.
The decision came after an hours long hearing that ended around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
During the hearing, the board heard testimony from multiple people, including Dods.
Dods' attorney claimed his clients was fired after he blew the whistle on student threats that fell on deaf ears.
An attorney representing the district's superintendent said that there's no doubt the district is better off.
According to the termination letter, Dods was fired following a list of infractions, citing insubordination and violating district rules.
During the hearing, Dods admitted to taking home video from police body cameras and saving them to his personal computer, which the district argued was stealing.
News 9 reached out Dods' attorney and the school board district overnight and are awaiting a response.