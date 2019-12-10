Former Police Chief For Enid Public Schools Testifies In His Termination Hearing
ENID, Oklahoma - It was a packed house as the former police chief of Enid Public Schools continued the fight for his job.
In a public hearing Tuesday, December 10, the officer explained his side of things and was forced to answer some tough questions. The hearing spanned more than five hours.
Officer Mike Dods, the key witness, testified for several hours.
Dods' attorney claimed his client was fired after he blew the whistle on student threats that fell on deaf ears.
And while some students said the halls are a little less safe without the officer, an attorney representing the district’s superintendent said there's no doubt the district is better off.
“I was mad and kind of confused he was everyone's favorite officer,” said Enid High School sophomore Cheyenne Gill.
According to his termination letter, Dods was fired following a list of infractions, citing insubordination and violating district rules.
In Tuesday's hearing, Dods admitted to taking home video from police body cameras and saving them to his personal computer in an effort to preserve evidence.
The district argued by doing so, Dods was stealing.
“Would Enid police be able to take something from the evidence room and take it home? Why would he do it if he didn't think there was something in there that would be harmful to him?” said concerned parent Tracy Young.
But despite what the future holds for the officer, Dods' son said his father has the community's support for good reason.
“They care they see the news reports of the horrible things happening in schools and they don't want it to happen in our town,” said Kasey Dods.
“It has to feel good to officer Dods that he has support behind him, and we look forward to being able to present our side of the case,” said Vice President of the Oklahoma Education Association Kathrine Bishop.
“Even if he's not an officer at Enid Public Schools, I hope he still continues his job,” said Gill.