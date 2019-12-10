News
OKC Voters Overwhelmingly Approve MAPS 4
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City residents have voted an overwhelming “yes” for MAPS 4.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt opened his victory speech, saying that according to the numbers, MAPS 4 has seen the highest percentage of support since the program’s creation in 1993.
MAPS 4 passed with 72% of the vote.
MAPS 4 contains 16 projects and a $978 million price tag. And unlike those before it, MAPS 4 is resource centered, with more than $250 million going toward projects designed for children, senior citizens, the homeless and mentally ill.
Before MAPS 4 goes into effect April 1, a volunteer advisory board will be created. It will work with the OKC City Council on an implementation plan and timeline for the project list.