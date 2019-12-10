Expansive City Limits Leads To Confusion For OKC Residents During MAPS 4 Voting
OKLAHOMA CITY - The MAPS 4 special election has been a little confusing to voters living on the outskirts of Oklahoma City.
OKC city limits stretch into four different counties and some voters aren’t sure if they live within the boundaries.
The City hears that questions so much, it posted a map online: https://www.okc.gov/residents/do-i-live-in-oklahoma-city
You can type in your address to see if you are a resident and are eligible to vote.
Polling workers were getting the same question Tuesday.
“People will come in and say, ‘Is my name in the book today?’ I’m not sure it is just Oklahoma City,” said polling worker Michelle Hara.
Hara said every voter who asked a question about their residency Tuesday was a legal OKC voter and was able to cast a ballot.
Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.