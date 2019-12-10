OKC Officer Ordered To Stand Trial On Domestic, Sexual Abuse Charges
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City police officer was bound over for trial on Tuesday for alleged domestic and sexual abuse charges.
The mother of Officer Luis Maldonado’s child testified in court that he threatened to kill her, and she feared his alleged violent behavior.
Maldonado has been locked up in the Oklahoma County jail since September after a judge denied him bond.
He faced his accuser in court, his former girlfriend and mother of their one-year-old child.
She testified that it was her friend who initiated the domestic abuse investigation and how Maldonado allegedly told her to not cooperate with police and prevented her from going to the hospital. However, he was arrested on complaints of domestic abuse, kidnapping and forcible oral sodomy.
The victim said the night of August 31, they went to two clubs and Maldonado had been drinking. She said he became irritated when they were at Groovy's and continued during their ride home.
She described how Maldonado punched her in the face while she was driving. At one point, he told her to pull over and get in the passenger seat. While she was out of the car, the victim testified that Maldonado continued to hurt her and allegedly threatened to kill her by saying, "I'm going to put two slugs in you."
Once they were home, she said Maldonado hit her again while she was holding their child. She tearfully described how he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him.
The state has added two more charges against the officer. He now faces child neglect for not protecting his baby against domestic abuse and preventing a witness from giving testimony.
Maldonado’s attorney argued against the child neglect, forcible oral sodomy, kidnapping and preventing a witness from giving testimony charges.
Maldonado maintained his innocence and is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-trial conference in February.