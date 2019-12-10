Sallisaw-Area Teacher Accused Of Sexual Contact With 2 Students
SALLISAW, Oklahoma - Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane said a Sallisaw-area teacher has been arrested on four sexual battery complaints. Brandy Foreman is accused of having sexual contact with at least two students at Central Public School.
Central Public School is not part of the Sallisaw Public School system but is just outside town.
Foreman is listed on the school website as an English teacher and cheerleading coach.
Investigators said they interviewed Foreman and two students and all three confirmed the allegations.
The sheriff said Foreman and the students also exchanged explicit photographs through texts and social media.
Foreman is scheduled for a court arraignment on Wednesday and has a bond set at $20,000, a news release states.