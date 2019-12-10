News
Okla. Co Sheriff Offers 106-Day Extension To Hand Over Operations Of Jail To Trust
Tuesday, December 10th 2019, 10:57 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma County Sheriff PD Taylor announced Tuesday he is willing to give a 106-day extension for law enforcement to hand over operations of the jail to the trust.
Officials said the announcement came after Sheriff Taylor set an initial transition date of January 1, 2020.
Sheriff Taylor is expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discusses further questions regarding the transition.
