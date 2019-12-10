News
Firefighters Battle House Fire In NW OKC
Tuesday, December 10th 2019, 10:36 AM CST
Firefighters are battling a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.
The fire was reported Tuesday morning in the 300 block of NW 26th Street near NW 23rd Street and Walker Avenue.
Firefighters said they found heavy flames from the roof and the attic.
Two dogs were rescued from the home and were reunited with their owner.
No injuries have been reported.
