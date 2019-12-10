Fredriksson is survived by her husband, Mikael Bolyos, and their two children, Josefin and Oscar.

"Marie leaves us a grand musical legacy. Her amazing voice – both strong and sensitive – and her magical live performances will be remembered by all of us who was lucky enough to witness them," her management company said in its statement. "But we also remember a wonderful person with a huge appetite for life, and woman with a very big heart who cared for everybody she met."