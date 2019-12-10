House Democrats Move Forward With 2 Articles Of Impeachment
House Democrats are moving forward with two articles of impeachment against President Trump, deploying the most powerful tool Congress has under the Constitution for just the fourth time in U.S. history.
The articles will include charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, multiple Democrats familiar with the proceedings tell CBS News.
House Democratic committee chairmen, joined by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are scheduled to announce the "next steps" in the impeachment inquiry at the Capitol at 9 a.m.
The news comes after the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing Monday where the counsels from the House Intelligence Committee presented its findings in its impeachment investigation.
Democrats allege Mr. Trump abused his power by seeking to leverage a White House meeting and nearly $400 million in security assistance for Ukraine to force the country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 election.
They have also criticized the Trump administration for blocking all subpoenas and documents related to the inquiry across the executive branch, arguing the president is seeking to stonewall legitimate congressional oversight. -- Rebecca Kaplan and Ed O'Keefe
?Pelosi to hold press conference at 10 a.m. on USMCA
8:29 a.m.: Pelosi is set to speak to the press at 10 a.m. about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement shortly after Democratic chairs announce articles of impeachment. She'll speak alongside Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal. -- Stefan Becket
?Trump calls impeachment “political madness”
8:05 a.m.: As House Democrats prepare to reveal two articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump, he again defended himself from their allegations of wrongdoing and called their efforts "political madness."
"To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country's history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election," Mr. Trump tweeted.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham joined the president in knocking House Democrats for pursuing impeachment, warning their efforts will only bring Republicans together ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
"Hardworking Americans know this sham is simply the dems weaponizing impeachment to try & undermine ??@realDonaldTrump??, who has done nothing but fulfill the promises he ran on & fight for our country. Their behavior is shameful, but this will only serve to further unify our party," she tweeted. -- Melissa Quinn
House committee chairs to announce articles of impeachment
6:00 a.m.: The chairs of five House committees scheduled an announcement about "next steps" in the impeachment inquiry at 9 a.m. in the Capitol's stately Rayburn Room. The announcement will follow a meeting of the Democratic caucus earlier in the morning.
The chairs participating will be Jerry Nadler of the Judiciary Committee; Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee; Eliot Engel of Foreign Affairs; Maxine Waters of Financial Services; and Carolyn Maloney of Oversight.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not participating. -- Rebecca Kaplan