News
FBI, Rogers County Sheriff’s Office Search Pond For Possible Murder Victim
Tuesday, December 10th 2019, 7:49 AM CST
Updated:
The FBI and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office are beginning to search for a possible murder victim in the Oologah area.
The search comes after information from another agency was received that a man was killed in Oologah area, taken to a pond, and thrown in it. There is possible gun in the pond, too.
Right now, there are two people of interest in this case.
FBI is sending 18 people.
The Minuteman Disaster Response group out of Texas is also coming to help setup a command post with showers, food, and other resources.
The crews will be out there searching for three days, and they will also be using cadaver dogs.