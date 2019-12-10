FBI, Rogers County Sheriff’s Office Search For Possible 2013 Homicide Victim
FBI agents and Rogers County deputies are searching a pond in the Oologah area for a body connected to a possible 2013 homicide.
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said they got a tip from the Norman Police Department that two people killed a man in the Oologah area back in 2013, then cut up his body with a chainsaw and threw him into a pond.
Right now, there are two people of interest in the case, but their names are not being released at this time.
Walton said the property is owned by one of those two people. It is in rural Rogers County between Oologah and Talala.
The FBI agents are part of the evidence recovery team from around the country. The 18 agents brought in specialized equipment to search the pond.
The Rogers County Search and Rescue Team is assisting.
Authorities said the plan is to search for the next three days. They will also be using cadaver dogs.
The Minuteman Disaster Response out of Texas is setting up a command post to help feed search crews and set up other facilities for their use.