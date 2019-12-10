News
Oklahoma County Jail Officials Expected To Announce Takeover Timeline
OKLAHOMA CITY - A transition timeline for the Oklahoma Country Jail is expected to be announced Tuesday, December 10.
Mark Myers, the main spokesperson for the sheriff's office posted two tweets Dec. 9 that mentioned the jail and eventually the announcement.
These tweet and the expected announcement came just days after News 9' spoke with the new jail administrator. He said the looming January first deadline Sheriff P.D. Taylor gave months ago, would be hard to meet.
"The mission of the jail is critical to public safety, the safety of the staff, safety of the people that come into that facility," said Williams. "So really, I'm going to say that's not possible."
It's not clear when an announcement will be made at the time.