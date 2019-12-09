Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Man Accused Of Abusing His Grandmother
A metro woman was found covered in bedsores, suffering from gangrene and severe sepsis.
According to investigators the woman was under her grandson's care.
A warrant is now issued for Christopher Birchmier’s arrest.
Police forced their way into the woman's home in southwest Oklahoma City after hearing her scream for help. They weren't prepared for what they found inside.
Police said the elderly woman was forced to live in filth.
No longer able to hide what was happening behind the walls police said Birchmier blurted out, "she is going to need an ambulance."
Court documents reveal when officers asked why, Birchmier, the woman's grandson, responded saying, well, because she's basically…I came here and she's all messed up, I don't know."
The woman’s injuries were so severe the, "victim's right leg was amputated above the knee."
Court records show in 2016 Birchmier was found guilty of "stabbing her in the neck and face with a piece of wood."
The victim's family told police Birchmier convinced his grandmother to drop a protection order against him, in return he promised to care for her.
In 2012 Birchmier spent two years in jail awaiting trial after his girlfriend accused him of sicing his pit bull on her.
He was later acquitted of the charges.
The victim is now in a nursing home.