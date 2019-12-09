Sport
OU QB Jalen Hurts Named Heisman Trophy Finalist
Monday, December 9th 2019, 6:04 PM CST
Updated:
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was announced as a 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist Monday.
Hurts is one of four candidates; including LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young.
It was announced Sunday that the Sooners will face LSU in the college football semifinals December 28 in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
OU has had the last two Heisman Trophy winners with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray winning back to back in 2017 and 2018.
The Heisman ceremony is set for Saturday, December 14 in New York City.