Police Arrest Man In Connection With Alleged Street Race That Led To Fatal Hit-And-Run In SW OKC
Police arrested 27-year-old Jose Perez in connection to the hit and run than killed 46-year-old Billy Joe Payne last week.
Police were called to the area of Southwest 29th Street and Ross Avenue on December 4 for an auto-pedestrian accident.
When they arrived, they found Payne deceased in the middle of the road. Witnesses then told police they believe Payne was hit by a car that was street racing eastbound down Southwest 29th Street.
For two days police gathered security camera video from that night and kept investigating. Officials said the public also helped in giving detectives information to help police make an arrest.
Perez is in the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of causing an accident without a valid driver’s license resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident with fatality.