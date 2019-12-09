Jesus House Accepts Donations For Low-Income Families
Jesus House, the Oklahoma City nonprofit, is asking the community for donations for low-income families this holiday season.
The Jesus House is requesting new, unwrapped toys for its Christmas toy distribution to families in the Oklahoma City area.
Volunteers will be needed on Dec. 18 to help wrap the toys.
The nonprofit is also asking for volunteers to dress as Mr. and Mrs. Claus who will go into low-income neighborhoods on Christmas Eve to hand out toys to local families in those areas.
Food baskets will distributed by the Jesus House starting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 20, and the Jesus House needs volunteers to help distribute the food baskets.
Toy donations may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week at the Jesus House offices, 1335 W Sheridan. Monetary donations are also accepted.
If donating by check, please include Christmas toys or Christmas food baskets in the memo line.