Tulsa Police: Man Shot In Back Over Racial Slur
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a man is in the hospital after someone shot him in the back near Pine and Harvard Monday morning, December 9. Police said the man was shot after calling another man a racial slur, and this isn't the first time something like this has happened to him.
Officers said the victim was walking home near Pine and Harvard around 1:30 a.m. when a man shot him in the lower back. Police said the victim was able to walk home where his girlfriend called police.
Police said the victim told them he was walking home when he ran into another man. Officers said the victim made some sort of racial comment, and that's when the other man pulled out a gun and shot him.
Tulsa Police said they don't think the two men knew each other, but officers later learned the victim had been stabbed before for making similar comments. Officers said the victim is expected to be OK.
Right now police are still looking for the shooter.