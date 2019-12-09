A former Sweetwater teacher and state trooper, accused of sexually assaulting a student, will learn his fate in a Beckham County courthouse at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

In September, Court records show Cameron Gladd pleaded “no contest” to five charges, including rape and sexual battery. Three other charges against him were dismissed.

In the beginning of 2019, documents show the Sweetwater Schools Superintendent told police a student showed her screenshots of sexual messages sent between Gladd and a 16-year-old student.