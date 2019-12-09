News
Former OHP Trooper, Sweetwater Teacher Accused Of Rape To Hear Sentence Monday
Monday, December 9th 2019, 8:16 AM CST
Updated:
BECKHAM COUNTY, Oklahoma -
A former Sweetwater teacher and state trooper, accused of sexually assaulting a student, will learn his fate in a Beckham County courthouse at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
In September, Court records show Cameron Gladd pleaded “no contest” to five charges, including rape and sexual battery. Three other charges against him were dismissed.
In the beginning of 2019, documents show the Sweetwater Schools Superintendent told police a student showed her screenshots of sexual messages sent between Gladd and a 16-year-old student.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and the Beckham County Sheriff’s Office teamed up and said they found more evidence.
According to documents, Gladd inappropriately touched the student, sometimes on school grounds.
He was arrested, but quickly bonded out of jail.
As a state trooper, Gladd was awarded with a purple heart last year. Now, law enforcement are warning others to look out for predators like Gladd.
“Anytime somebody is abusing their power, of course that’s disappointing,” said Special Agent Beth Green of the OSBI, "and again reiterated the fact that parents, teachers, everybody needs to be involved in paying attention and determining whether or not a relationship is appropriate or not.”
Gladd is also facing two forcible sodomy charges in Pottawatomie County.