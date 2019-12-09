News
Suspect Arrested After Crashing Car Into NW OKC Home, Attempting To Hide From Police
Monday, December 9th 2019, 8:03 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - A suspect was arrested Monday morning after crashing a vehicle into a northwest Oklahoma City home and trying to hide from police.
According to authorities, the accident took place near North Council Road and West Britton Road.
The suspect ran away from the scene to a Circle K, where he tried to flag down an EMSA unit. Officers said when they arrived the suspect ran away a second time to a nearby Walmart where he attempted to hide from police under a vehicle.
Police found the suspect and took him into custody.
This is a developing story.