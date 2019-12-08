More Than 100 Cats Adopted During OKC Animal Shelter’s Free Adoption Weekend
The OKC Animal Welfare Shelter on 29th Street is showing its holiday spirit by offering free cat adoptions.
Due to the unusually large number of cats in the shelter it wants to find homes for over 200 cats.
Although the free adoptions started yesterday 127 cats and kittens already have their forever homes.
Shelter Supervisor Tina Rimmer said the shelter has seen a major influx of animals this year.
“We definitely have an overpopulation with animals in general in Oklahoma City. We mostly see it in dogs, cats and rabbits. We have seen an influx of pigs this year,” she said.
On Sunday morning there were just 7 cats left. By 1 p.m. there were zero.
With over 20,000 animals coming through the shelter annually this is a good sign.
“We have been averaging all year somewhere between an 80 to 90 percent adoption rate,” Rimmer said.
More cats will be put up for adoption once they have been spayed.
The free adoptions will run through December 23.