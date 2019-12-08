Norman Police On High Alert After Multiple Calls Of Break-Ins
Multiple calls have come into Norman dispatchers describing the same scenario, according to officials.
All the callers had someone break into their home; normally coming in through the garage door.
Operator: "Norman 911 what is the location of your emergency?"
Caller: "I fell asleep in my living room and I thought I heard something at the door in the living room. it went away and then I heard my garage door open. I heard some jiggling in the house and stuff like that. It lasted probably about 15 minutes and then the garage door just shut."
Officials noted most of these break-ins have been on the west side of Norman near 36th Avenue Northwest and Robinson Street.
Operator: "What is going on there?"
Caller: "Well I just woke up and somebody was in my house. Um, there was someone rustling through all of the… I am sorry I am like oh my god. Okay I am sorry; I woke up in the middle of the night texted my wife and there is somebody standing in my room looking through our bookshelf. I jumped out of bed instantly, the second I woke up he bolted out of the house."
If you have any information on these break-ins you’re asked to contact the Norman Police Department.