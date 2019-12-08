News
Suspect Arrested Following Early Morning High Speed Chase In SW OKC
Sunday, December 8th 2019, 6:28 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a high-speed chase that ended in a crash, Sunday morning in Southwest Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, the chase started around 4 a.m. near Southwest 15th Street and Sara Road.
The suspect crashed near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue, taking down power lines in the process.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody.
This is a developing story.