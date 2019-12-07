“They were excited.” The couple’s aunt, Ashlee Langston said. “There were all these things that you get ready for a baby. You get excited. You get the crib. You get the nursery. They got the new house. They got the baby shower. They got the pictures in Washington D.C., they got the big belly, beautiful beautiful maternity pictures. And you don’t get to bring that baby home. They drove home with an empty car seat.”