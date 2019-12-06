Oklahoma Couple Married Over 50 Years Dies In Tragic Accident
KREBS, Oklahoma - A Green Country family is grieving after an elderly couple died in an accident this week.
News On 6 spoke with their family who says they were married for more than fifty years and were loved by many.
Davis and Dorothy Jim were at a tire shop Tuesday in Krebs getting their car worked on when they decided to walk across Highway 270 to the Dollar General. That's when witnesses say they were struck by a car.
The driver who hit the couple told police she was talking to her toddler in the back seat and didn't notice them in the road. Reports say Dorothy died at the scene and Davis was life-flighted to Tulsa where he died later that day.
Kristy Balch knew the couple and says they always lit up her day.
"Oh they're wonderful, they always come in with a smile on their face, just always telling us something funny or silly. Just always very very friendly," Balch said.
Dorothy and Davis leave behind 6 daughters, 23 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Their Daughter, Lori Daney, says friends from all over are praying for the family.
“They had friends everywhere, my dad was such a friendly person, he didn't meet a stranger, you know everybody was welcome, everybody was a friend," Daney said.
Their loss leaves a hole in the family that will never be forgotten.
"Hugs, hug you every time they see you, and I enjoyed being around them, I mean you know they were my parents and now they're not here with us and sometimes it feels like it's not fair, I could understand if they died of an illness but they didn't it feels like it's unfair," Daney said.
While tragic, Lori says the fact that they died together was a blessing in disguise.
"They always said to each other they wouldn't know what to do without the other,” she said.
The family is hoping to raise $10,000 to help cover funeral costs. If you'd like to help, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.