OKLAHOMA CITY - Police responded to a shooting in Southeast Oklahoma City that sent two people to a hospital. 

According to police, the shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Friday. 

The victims were transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries. 

At this time, no suspect information has been released. 

