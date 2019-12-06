Crime
Police: 2 Hospitalized Following Shooting In SE OKC
Friday, December 6th 2019, 8:14 PM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police responded to a shooting in Southeast Oklahoma City that sent two people to a hospital.
According to police, the shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The victims were transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.
At this time, no suspect information has been released.
