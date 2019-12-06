Red Dirt Diaries: 'Honor Crew' Helps Oklahoma Deployed Service Members' Families
A metro man is stepping into duty for families with loved one’s deployed.
John Fuller started the “Honor Crew” about two years ago after doing some handyman work for a woman whose husband was deployed.
Now, he does jobs around the homes of deployed service members free of charge.
“We do a lot of lawn work, we've done washers or driers,” said Fuller, who has a long list of things he and his crew of about six volunteers can do.
“You wouldn't believe the looks on these people’s faces and you don't charge them,” added Fuller.
News 9 caught up with Fuller as he was putting Christmas lights on his neighbors home.
“It’s very comforting,” said Riann Farquhar, whose husband is currently deployed.
“He’s always there,” said Farquhar about Fuller.
“It’s been fun. I enjoy it. I enjoy what the results are,” added Fuller, who said the Honor Crew as served about two dozen families.
Here’s a link to the Honor Crew Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/The-Honor-Crew-2094981457182014.
You can learn more and donate to the Honor Crew here: https://honorcrew.org/.