Suspect In Edmond Homicide Accepts Plea Deal, Testifies Against Boyfriend
EDMOND, Oklahoma - An Edmond prostitute, who is accused of working with her boyfriend to kill one of her high-profile clients, struck a deal. She testified against her boyfriend in exchange for a lesser charge.
Prostitute Lindsi Mayabb accepted a plea deal to testify against her boyfriend, agreeing to spend 10 years in prison and serve 10 years of probation in exchange for her testimony.
Mayabb and George Watson are accused of killing 24-year-old Andrew Sawyer English, shooting him through a window in his home.
Sawyer English is the son of former Oklahoma City news anchor Mitch English.
Mayabb testified that Sawyer English reached out to her through her escort website in May of 2019. She learned that he was a prospect, trying to become a full-fledged member of the Irish Mob crime gang.
Watson was already a member, and Mayabb explained the gang has a strict ban on members dating other members wives or girlfriends.
Mayabb testified on June 23, after days of smoking meth and drinking, she told Watson that English was a client.
She testified, “I tried to spare his feelings. I love him very much. There is no doubt about that. There is no doubt about that… I told George Watson he (Sawyer) was Irish Mob and I guess that’s what set him off.”
She added, “He blew up. He was upset. Said that wasn’t gonna [sic] happen.”
Mayabb said she drove Watson to a spot near Sawyer English’s home and, “I heard what I assumed would be gunshots.” Then, “(Watson) comes back and says, ‘You won’t be seeing him again.”
After the couple saw the murder coverage on TV they fled to Florida.
When asked why she didn’t call police then, Mayabb replied, “Why would I do that? I’m not stupid. As much as I love him, I’m still scared of him.”
Mayabb testified that since the couple was caught, Watson has been sending threatening notes to her in the Oklahoma County Jail.
Watson pleaded not guilty to murder Friday, December 6.