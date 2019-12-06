But now the logic has shifted. "We pushed people to go off electric to go to gas for 30 years, and we're now pushing them in the other direction," he said.

In the U.S., natural gas is responsible for more climate-heating emissions than coal is. Globally, gas is the fastest-growing source of emissions, according to a study published in Environmental Research Letters this week.

With these numbers in mind, it's logical that cities — many of which have set renewable-energy goals — are the first to leave natural gas behind. In the absence of federal policy, dozens of cities across America have set goals to cut their greenhouse gas emissions by the middle of the century. (Many states, including California and New York, have similar goals.)

In cities, more than in rural or suburban places, buildings make up a huge portion of climate-warming pollutants — anywhere from 40 to 80% of emissions. Cutting that number means not just stopping the expansion of natural-gas infrastructure, but retrofitting most existing buildings to use electric heat, environmentalists say.

"Gas has been advertised as this kind of bridge fuel, but we're at a point where we don't need a bridge [to renewable energy] — we need to adopt some of these renewable resources," said Emma Searson, Go Solar campaign manager with Environment America. "We're at the point where we can actually imagine not using fossil fuels in the home."