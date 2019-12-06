The letter also reflects growing concerns around the use of ads targeting children, such as new "playable" spots or those with a game component.

"What is the likely impact of these new methods on a children's psychosocial development, and what is the impact on family and social interactions?" the groups wrote.

COPPA violations have already surfaced several times this year. In February, the FTC fined Musical.ly, the popular social media app now known as TikTok, $5.7 million for collecting children's personal information without parental consent. In September, the federal agency also slapped Google with a record $170 million fine for violating children's privacy on YouTube.