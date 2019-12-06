News
Norman Police Investigate Suspicious Death
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The Norman Police Department is investigating a suspicious death.
According to authorities, around 10 a.m. Thursday police responded to the 3000 block of Pheasant Run for a welfare check. When officers arrived on scene the discovered the body of a deceased male inside the home.
Investigators have identified 27-year-old Davante Hunter as a person of interest.
Anyone with information on Hunters whereabouts is asked to contact Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.
The investigation is ongoing.