Cleveland Co. Deputies Launch Operation Santa Watch To Prevent Package Theft
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - Cleveland County officials are carrying a new plan this holiday season to stop porch pirates from stealing Christmas from residents.
Sheriff Todd Gibson said deputies designed Operation Santa Watch to stop package theft because the department wants to stay proactive in keeping people’s property safe.
Sheriff Gibson said the department is using a variety of strategies to stop porch pirates.
Reserve Deputies will be posted inside unmarked cars to monitor areas known for package stealing. However, those locations will be kept secret so officers can catch thieves in the act.
"We've worked with a lot of the delivery services," said Sheriff Gibson "so we know some of the areas we need to be working with and we need to be targeting so that we can help reduce these porch pirate incidents from occurring."
Officials know many residents are usually at work when their packages are delivered. He said there are some ways around this issue, like asking family, friends, and neighbors to pick up the packages for them, Sheriff Gibson explained.
He added many employers are understanding this time of year and are usually willing to let their employees have expensive packages delivered to their workplace.