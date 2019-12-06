News
Semi-Truck Catches Fire Following Crash On I-40 In Del City
Friday, December 6th 2019, 8:24 AM CST
Updated:
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Emergency crews responded to a semi-truck that caught fire and a rollover accident on eastbound Interstate 40 in Del City Friday.
According to authorities, the incident was near I-40 and Vickie Drive.
Hazmat crews responded to the scene due to fuel that spilled onto the highway during the incident.
Officials said the drivers of both vehicles are okay.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while crews continue to clean up the scene.