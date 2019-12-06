News
6 State Football Champions To Be Crowned This Weekend
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Six state high school football teams will be crowned champions this weekend.
The University of Central Oklahoma is hosting all of the state's high school championship games for the first time in five years at Wantland Stadium.
Weatherford and Poteau are canceling school Friday to bus students to UCO to support their teams as they battle for the title. Games will begin at 1 p.m.
The class 6A-II championship game pits two undefeated teams against each other with Bixby taking on Stillwater at 7 p.m.
The 2A and A are in the semifinal stage this weekend and will compete in the championship on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Below is a full schedule of games:
Friday, Dec. 6
- 1 p.m., Class 4A (Weatherford Vs. Poteau)
- 7 p.m., Class 6A-II (Bixby Vs. Stillwater)
Saturday, Dec. 7
- 11 a.m., Class 3A (Plainview Vs. Lincoln Christian)
- 3:30 p.m., Class 5A (Carl Albert Vs. Bishop McGuinness)
- 8 p.m., Class 6A-I (Owasso Vs. Jenks)
Saturday, Dec. 14
- 1 p.m., Class A
- 7 p.m., Class 2A