News
Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital Hoping For Holiday Helpers
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany has launched its annual holiday helper's campaign.
Staff are hoping, especially around this time of year, "helpers" can donate daily essentials and even toys.
The hospital has its list of needs posted on their website. Items can be purchased online or in person and dropped off later.
For more information on how to give back head to the hospital's official website.