4 Dead After UPS Truck Police Chase Ends In Highway Shootout In South Florida
Police pursuit of a carjacked UPS vehicle ended in a shootout on the streets of South Florida Thursday that left four people dead Thursday, including two suspects, officials said at a press conference. The victims have not yet been identified.
The incident began after two armed suspects robbed Regent Jewelers in Coral Gables at approximately 4:15 p.m., FBI special agent in charge George Piro told reporters. Shots were fired on the scene. At approximately 4:36 p.m., the suspects hijacked a UPS vehicle, and led police on a high-speed chase through multiple counties, Piro said.
Helicopter video showed several police cars set off in a high-speed chase after the carjacking. The chase came to an end after the driver of the UPS vehicle was forced to slow down due to traffic.
At least 19 officers approached the vehicle and opened fire, leaving the vehicle ridden with bullet holes. Piro said officers exchanged fire with the suspects.
The helicopter video showed at least one body lying on the ground next to the truck. Piro said both suspects were killed in the gunfire, and that two "innocent people" also died during the incident. Authorities previously said that no law enforcement officials were injured.
UPS told CBS News that one of its employees was killed in the shootout.
"We are deeply saddened to learn a UPS service provider was a victim of this senseless act of violence," the company said. "We extend our condolences to the family and friends of our employee and the other innocent victims involved in this incident. We appreciate law enforcement's service and will cooperate with the authorities as they continue the investigation."