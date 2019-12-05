News
Yukon PD Searching For Missing Woman
YUKON, Oklahoma - The Yukon Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 24-year-old woman.
According to Yukon police, Kaitlyn Stout was last seen in Yukon on Monday, December 2 around 6 p.m.
Stout is described as standing at 5'3", weighing 130 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black Adidas pants with white stripes and a pink shirt.
Police said Stout also has a hummingbird tattoo behind her right ear.
Stout drives a gray 4-door 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with an Oklahoma license plate.
If you have any information concerning her whereabouts, call Yukon PD at 405-354-2553.