3 Teens Accused In Deadly Robbery Attempt, Drug Deal
HARRAH, Oklahoma - Three Oklahoma teenagers are in jail on murder complaints and are being considered adults in this case.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said this was an attempted robbery tied to a drug deal, but things did not go as a planned.
Law enforcement lights, crime tape and evidence markers took over a Harrah neighborhood Monday, December 2.
Investigators said 17-year-old Cristian Johnson set up a drug deal, then he and Jacob O'Hagan met with 16-year-old Brayden Johnson and 17-year-old Gavin Kirby outside a home near Luther Road and Wilshire.
Deputies said Brayden is the person who pulled the trigger and O'Hagan died there in the driveway.
Court documents say Brayden told his mother he shot someone.
“The sad part about all this, you have some very young people who have just ruined their lives over something that really did not need to happen,” said OSCO Spokesperson Mark Myers.