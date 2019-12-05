15-Year-Old Boy Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash Near Cordell
A 15-year-old boy from Cordell died in a single-vehicle crash, troopers said.
The crash happened about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 2270 near Highway 152.
The 15-year-old, who was not identified, was driving a Jeep Wrangler at a high rate of speed. The Jeep went airborne, departed the roadway and hit a utility pole. The vehicle rolled over an unknown amount of times, troopers said.
The 15-year-old died at the scene from head injuries. Three other teenagers were in the vehicle.
A 17-year-old female passenger from Bessie was taken to OU Medical Center for treatment.
Two 16-year-old female passengers were treated and released at Cordell Memorial Hospital.
None of the teenagers were identified by troopers.
All occupants were wearing seat belt, troopers said.