1 Dead After Being Hit By Vehicle Overnight In Newcastle
Thursday, December 5th 2019, 3:36 AM CST
NEWCASTLE, Oklahoma - One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle overnight in Newcastle, officials confirm.
According to authorities, the accident took place just before Midnight Thursday and was near Interstate 44 and Northwest 32nd Street.
Newcastle police said the driver of the vehicle was sober and cooperated with officers.
Authorities are expected to release the name of the victim Thursday.