OKC Woman Arrested, Accused Of Kidnapping After Stealing Car With Teen Inside
OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car with a teenager still inside.
Oklahoma City police said Nicole Merriman was taken into custody Tuesday, December 3 on larceny and kidnapping complaints.
The 15-year-old victim was waiting for her mother in the car, when out of nowhere a woman jumped into the driver’s seat and took off with her inside.
In a 911 call you can hear the teenager's mother plead for help, telling the dispatcher that her car was taken and her "baby" was inside.
"I saw someone coming, but I thought it was my mom because the woman had on a grey sweater and my mom did too," said the witness, describing the moment the suspect approached the car.
Her mother was about to knock on her sister's front door at 11th Street near Pennsylvania Avenue, when she saw Merriman open the door to her car and get into the driver’s seat.
"When she saw my mom coming she just reversed," the victim said.
That's when the teenager's mother started to run after the car.
"I was trying my best to stop the car and putting it in park and trying to unlock the door," she continued.
After traveling a little more than a block, the teenager said she threatened to call police.
"She was like get off the phone right now. If you don't, I'm going to kill you," she said.
But surprisingly, she said, the suspect started to slow down. Seeing her opportunity, she was able to unlock the door and jump out.
"After that it hit me, and I was really scared," she said with a sigh.
Police later tracked down Merriman and took her to jail.