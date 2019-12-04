Broken Arrow Mother Grieving The Loss Of Daughter, Unborn Grandchild After Deadly Car Crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow mother is grieving the loss of her daughter and unborn granddaughter.
They died in a crash near Tahlequah earlier this week, which also sent the mother to the hospital.
Kaitlyn's mother spoke with News On 6 from her hospital bed. She said the 19-year-old made a positive impact on everyone she met.
There's a pride in Nikky Owens' eyes when she talks about her first born, Kaitlyn. She said 19-year-old would be shy at first but loved deeply.
"She was reserved and shy, but once you got comfortable, she was a bubble of energy," Nikky said.
Nikky said she, Kaitlyn and younger brother Bo were a tight-knit family. Kaitlyn was nearly eight months pregnant with a baby girl, and loved her fiancé, Josh Maker.
"That's what her and Josh wanted, a little girl," Nikky said.
Nikky said her daughter was adventurous. Recently, she had learned to use a bow and arrow. She loved traveling the world with her family and fiancé.
"She flew to Utah right after she turned 18 and went skiing," Nikky said. "She went shark fishing in the last year."
Nikky said Kaitlyn had a special connection with kids.
"They always ran up to her and they loved her," she said. "Every dream she had revolved on loving on little ones."
"She would have been the best mom," she added.
Nikky said she was driving her daughter back home from Kaitlyn's doctor's appointment in Tahlequah when another vehicle swerved into their lane and hit them head on.
She said her family is still in shock, but hold on to hope from God, each other, and their beautiful memories.
"We knew the truth, there was no changing it," Nikky said. "Our goal is just to rebuild life and make her memory as good as possible."
The driver of the other vehicle, Sharon Scraper, died on scene as well.
Nikky suffered broken bones and has a third surgery planned but she is expected to be okay.
Click here for the family’s GoFundMe.