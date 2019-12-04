The group's fearless leader died this summer after a five-year battle with breast cancer. But she wanted them to continue the tradition, so about 25 friends decided to gather on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and bake in Flynn's honor.

A photo of Flynn sat underneath her son's. Even though their fearless leader is gone, the group of volunteers decided to get together and bake in her honor. COOKIES FOR THE TROOPS LLC

The group used 50 pounds of flour, 18 dozen eggs and 45 pounds of butter to bake thousands of cookies in more than 15 varieties, one of the bakers, Jaclyne Franciscone, told CBS News. Then, more volunteers showed up to help pack boxes, including Flynn's husband and son.

The group made a whopping 3,694 cookies in just one day.

Each year, they form an assembly line to fill boxes with cookies, Santa hats, decorations, games and toiletries for troops serving overseas.

This year, to keep her there in spirit, they placed a photo of Flynn baking next to a plate of cookies.