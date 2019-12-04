Sentencing Date Set For Joe Exotic's Murder-For-Hire, Other Convictions
A sentencing date has been set for Joe Exotic after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot in federal court.
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. Joe Exotic, will be sentenced at 10 a.m. on Jan. 22 at the federal courthouse in Oklahoma City.
Joe Exotic, who was the former owner and operator of the exotic animal park in Wynnewood, was convicted in April on two murder-for-hire charges, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.
He was indicted in September 2018 after he was accused of trying to hire two hitmen to kill Carole Baskin. Baskin owns Big Cat Animal Rescue in Florida and was in a decades-long feud with Joe Exotic.
He was indicted in November 2018 after he was accused of falsifying forms involving the sale of wildlife in interstate commerce, killing five tigers to make room for other big cats, and sold and offered to sell tiger cubs in interstate commerce.
At sentencing, Maldonado-Passage could be imprisoned on each murder-for-hire count up to ten years. He would also be subject to up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 per count. Each Lacey Act violation could carry a prison term of five years, a fine of $250,000, and three years of supervised release. Each Endangered Species Act count could result in one year in prison, a fine of $100,000, and one year of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.