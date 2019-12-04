At sentencing, Maldonado-Passage could be imprisoned on each murder-for-hire count up to ten years. He would also be subject to up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 per count. Each Lacey Act violation could carry a prison term of five years, a fine of $250,000, and three years of supervised release. Each Endangered Species Act count could result in one year in prison, a fine of $100,000, and one year of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.