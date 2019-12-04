Scarlett Johansson Fights Family In 1st ‘Black Widow’ Trailer
She's back! Scarlett Johansson is making her solo Marvel debut as her iconic character Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, in the new stand-alone Black Widow film. The Marvel Cinematic Universe released the first teaser-trailer for the highly anticipated film on Tuesday and it does not disappoint.
At the end of Avengers: Endgame (spoiler alert), Natasha sacrifices herself so that the Avengers can get one of the needed Infinity Stones to help save the world from Thanos (Jim Starlin). Black Widow takes place in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, before Natasha's presumed death in Endgame.
"I used to have nothing, and then I got this job, this family," Natasha narrates as clips of the Avengers roll. "But nothing lasts forever."
The footage then shows Natasha traveling to meet her "sister," Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who greets her with an attack complete with guns and knives. She also encounters Alexei Shostakov, a.k.a. the Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), who all appear to also be related to her in some unknown way.
In addition, it seems we're getting a look into the origins of Black Widow as she says, "We have to go back to where it all started." The trailer then cuts to clips of other female agents all dressed the same doing choreographed battle moves.
It's unclear which, if any, of the Avengers will appear in this film, though Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man is rumored to make a cameo. Black Widow marks the second stand-alone female led Marvel film after 2019's Captain Marvel.
ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Johansson to talk about the film in October.
"I love it. I'm so proud of what we made," Johansson said. "Now we get to sprinkle the magic all over it. Get it ready for audiences."
Black Widow hits theaters on May 1.